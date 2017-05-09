Steelers announce jersey numbers to rookies Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton

PITTSBURGH — While it would have been easy to predict Joshua Dobbs and Cam Sutton both ending up in the NFL a year ago, few would have suggested the two former Tennessee senior leaders would continue their careers for the same NFL team. After Pittsburgh drafted the two in the latest NFL draft, Sutton in Round 3 and Dobbs in Round 4, that’s the reality facing the former Volunteer standouts.
Now that they are officially former Vols and current Steelers, the two rookies were assigned jersey numbers Tuesday.
Dobbs will wear number No. 5 as he competes to become the team’s backup quarterback to starter Ben Roethlisberger and Sutton will wear No. 20 as he roams the secondary for the Steel Curtain defense. Dobbs wore No. 11 in college, while Sutton wore No. 23 for the Volunteers.
