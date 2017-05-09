Steelers announce jersey numbers to rookies Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton

Now that they are officially former Vols and current Steelers, the two rookies were assigned jersey numbers Tuesday.

Dobbs will wear number No. 5 as he competes to become the team’s backup quarterback to starter Ben Roethlisberger and Sutton will wear No. 20 as he roams the secondary for the Steel Curtain defense. Dobbs wore No. 11 in college, while Sutton wore No. 23 for the Volunteers.