Smallwood signs with Tusculum basketball

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Elon Smallwood has signed a national letter of intent to attend Tusculum and play basketball for the Pioneers announced TC men’s head coach Nick Pasqua.

Smallwood, a 6-3 guard from Brentwood, Tennessee, played his prep career at Ravenwood High School for coach Patrick Whitlock. He was a two-time TSSAA 11-AAA All-District selection in 2016 and 2017, while also earning a spot on the All-Mid State second team. He averaged 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.6 assists per game. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the King of the Smokies Tournament.

“I am very excited to add Elon to this recruiting class. He was a top-30 talent in the state, according to multiple state rankings,” said Pasqua. “He has good size for a guard, is very athletic, and has a good understanding of the game. I expect Elon to compete for playing time immediately on the wing.”

