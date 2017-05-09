Renovations, new name, new store planned at Kingsport Town Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Major changes are coming to the Kingsport Town Center. Hull Property Group announced on Tuesday that Dunham’s Sports is coming to the mall. In addition, the group says work has already started on the multi-million dollar renovations at the mall. And as far as the renaming, the property will be re-branded Fort Henry Mall.

Hull Property Group said in a release, “As part of the renovation effort, the property will be re-branded as the Fort Henry Mall to emphasize its connection to the community as the area’s only enclosed shopping mall.”

Hull Property Group says it has worked closely with local leadership to create the plan to revitalize the mall and attract new tenants.

“We are proud to be in Kingsport and believe the For Henry Mall can be a first class venue for shopping, dining and entertainment. We could not have made this type of investment had it not been for the progressive leadership of community officials. The start of this landmark renovation coupled with the addition of Dunham’s Sports and the recent announcement of the new theater is a testament to what we can achieve together,” said Jim Hull,

Renovations will include, new restrooms and ceilings, the installation of carpet throughout the mall, the common areas and improvements to the interior lighting.

Other upgrades include new decorative accents and the installation of colorful community murals and historical photographs.

On the outside, there are plans to upgrade all the entrances and signage on the property.

Work has already begun and the renovations are expected to be complete this fall.

“The transformation of the Fort Henry Mall is the first step in stabilizing this valuable property. This allows our leasing team to retain existing tenants and attract new tenants like Dunham’s

Sports and NCG Theaters. This is a huge step in the right direction for this Mall,” said Ky Widener, Senior Vice president of Leasing for Hull property Group.

The group purchased the property in June of 2016.

Theater renovations

Also, work is underway on the new NCG Theater. The theater is undergoing a full renovation of each of the 10 auditoriums. The theater is said to feature new ceilings, paint, flooring, lighting, restrooms, and signage.

The are also plans to expand the lobby, improve the digital displays, projectors and sound systems.

The new theater is expected to open this summer.

Dunham’s Sports

Hull Property Group says the new Dunham’s Sports store is expected to occupy 48,000 square feet of space. It is filling the space that was previously held by Belk Home Store.

Officials say work is already underway to expand and remodel the space. Dunham’s Sports is expected to open this fall.

Mall will remain open during renovation

Officials say the mall will remain open during renovations and it will operate under normal business hours.



