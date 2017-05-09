Reds put together big inning off Sabathia, beat Yankees 5-3

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia on Tuesday night, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 5-3 victory that ended the New York Yankees’ winning streak at six games.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles – most of them grounders through the infield – while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Votto and Billy Hamilton had two-run singles during the 10-batter rally. Manager Joe Girardi had Chad Green warming in the bullpen as the inning compounded. Overall, Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

