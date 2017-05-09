Ralph Lauren to cut 107 jobs in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Amid a cost-saving effort that includes laying off 8 percent of staff and closing 50 stores nationwide, Ralph Lauren Corp. will cut 107 jobs at three North Carolina facilities.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice posted on the N.C. Commerce Department’s website Monday says the layoffs will take place at offices in Kernersville, Greensboro and High Point.

The notice says cuts will affect a variety of roles, including analysts, fulfillment center specialists, supervisory IT roles and technicians.

In a statement, the company emphasized North Carolina’s importance to its business and said local cuts are intended to “return the company to sustainable, profitable growth.”

The last day for cut employees will be July 15.

