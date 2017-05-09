Race, kids clinic to be held in Johnson City in June celebrating National Running Day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two events to celebrate National Running Day, happening on Wednesday, June 7, were announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, representatives from The Goose Chase, Johnson City Running Club, Johnson City Turkey Trot and Yee Haw Brewery announced the Turkeys in Training Kids Clinic, which will take place at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Saturday, June 3 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The running clinic will feature topics such as nutrition, running mechanics, pacing and injury prevention.

The cost to participate in the clinic is $10. Each participant will receive a lunch and a Turkeys in Training T-shirt.

For more information on the running clinic, visit http://www.TurkeysInTraining.com.

The group also announced the First Annual Downtown Mile, which will take place on June 7 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature three races — the Kid’s Run (10& under) at 7 p.m., the Open Race at 7:30 p.m. and the Elite Race at 8 p.m.

An award ceremony for the top participants in each category with prize money for the top three male and female runners in the Elite Race, will be held after the race at the Yee Haw Brewery.

