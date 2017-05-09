Predators’ playoff drive forces venue change for CMT Awards

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Nashville Predators’ playoff drive is resulting in a change of venue for the annual CMT Music Awards.

CMT announced Tuesday that the June 7 telecast of its awards show will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center rather than Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Predators.

The Predators won their second-round series with the St. Louis Blues to advance to the Western Conference finals against either the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers. If the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final, they conceivably could end up having a home game on June 7.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s