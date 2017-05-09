New look, familiar name coming to Kingsport Town Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Almost a year after purchasing the Kingsport Town Center, Hull Property Group is planning some major renovations.

The company purchases malls that are in need of revitalizing.

One of the first things the company is doing is changing the name back to Fort Henry Mall.

Construction is underway for a new and improved movie theater. NCG theaters will have new paint, flooring, restrooms, and signage. There were also be an expanded lobby.

The elevators and escalators will be relocated to give an open line of sight for customers to see all of the stores.

A new store, Dunham’s Sports, will be in place at the old Belk Home Store located on the second level.

It will be 48,000 square feet.

Crews are also closing in vacant shops to make it look more inviting as well as replacing the carpet, painting, and new lighting in the mall.

Customer Emily McClellan said she’s excited to see the changes.

“I’m really excited for the remodeling though. I think it’ll make it look tons better because we’ve got dirty carpets, everything, so I’m pretty excited about it,” McClellan said.

Hull Property Group said renovations for the multi-million dollar project should be complete by this fall.

Upgrades will also include historical photographs and murals. They will go in place of the vacant spots in the mall.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.