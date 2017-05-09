Nashville Predators favored to win Stanley Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With two rounds to go, the team favored to win the Stanley Cup started the NHL Playoffs as an eight seed–our very own Nashville Predators.

VegasInsider.com lists the Predators’ odds to win it all at 11 to 4. That’s tied with the Washington Capitals for best among the seven teams still alive.

When the playoffs started, the Chicago Blackhawks were favorites to hoist the Cup, but they got swept by Nashville in four. That’s a healthy reminder to the Predators Colin Wilson that the Preds new lofty status means absolutely nothing.

“The predictions at the beginning of the playoffs certainly weren’t right, so I don’t know if you can go on too many of the predictions. We’ll see. I guess that’s nice, people are hopping on board, but it doesn’t mean a lot,” said Wilson.

Predators forward Filip Forsberg said the odds are hard to get excited about when they do not even know where they are playing next.

“It’s nothing we can really think about now. It’s not even decided who we’re going to play in the third round, so we’re just going to wait and see and prepare the best we can for whoever we see in the first game,” Forsberg explained.

The Predators will face the winner of the Anaheim-Edmonton series in the Western Conference Finals. That series is tied up at 3-3 with game seven in Anaheim Wednesday night.