Multiple crews respond after asphalt truck overturns in front of Grand Home Furnishings

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County dispatchers said multiple emergency crews responded to an area near the intersection of Bristol Highway and Oakland Avenue after an asphalt truck overturned in front of Grand Home Furnishings.

Dispatchers said the call about the overturned truck came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson City Police Department officers on-scene said the driver of the asphalt truck was taken to a nearby hospital.

Johnson City Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

