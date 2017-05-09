Mets-Braves rainout reset for June 10 split doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have rescheduled a game postponed by rain last Thursday as part of a split day-night doubleheader on June 10.

Tickets from the postponed game at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park will be good for the rescheduled game at 1 p.m. The originally scheduled game on June 10 has been pushed from 4:10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The games will require separate tickets for admission.

Thursday’s game was called following a delay of 1 hour, 59 minutes. The Mets led 3-1 with two outs in the top of the fourth, but the game will be replayed from the start.