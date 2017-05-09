Kingsport Aquatic Center Outdoor Water Park Opens May 13

KINGSPORT, TN – The outdoor water park at the Kingsport Aquatic Center will open this Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 visitors through the outdoor pool gate get a free swag bag in honor of Kingsport’s centennial!

Swimmers can enjoy two waterslides, the Eastman Credit Union 900-foot lazy river, climbing structure and play area with water cannons, lily pad crossing, and concessions stand.

“We’re excited to open early again this year for the swimmers who can’t wait to jump in,” said Kari Matheney, Kingsport Aquatic Center director. “It’s great to be a facility that isn’t impacted by the weather. Swimmers can splash rain or shine!”

The Kingsport Aquatic Center admission is based on industry standards. Upon arrival, children will be required to take off their shoes and be measured. If the child is 48” or taller, their admission to the park will cost $10. If the child is less than 48”, their admission cost is $8. Seniors are $8 and children 2 and under are free.

Swimmers who visit the park between May 13 and May 26 can take advantage of promotional admission pricing of 48” or taller for only $8 and less than 48” for $6.

The aquatic center, both indoor pools and outdoor waterpark, will be open Memorial Day from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Outdoor waterpark hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is located at 1820 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport. For more information about the outdoor waterpark, please visit the “Know Before You Go” page on http://www.swimkingsport.com or call 423-343-9758.