Hot Hitting Lifts Vols Over Belmont, 14-8

May 9, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite a rally by the Bruins in the sixth inning, Tennessee’s hot bats lifted the Volunteers to a 14-8 win over Belmont on Tuesday Night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT (25-19, 7-15 SEC) had five batters record multiple RBI. Max Bartlett and Pete Derkay led the way for UT, driving in three runs apiece. The Vols’ 14 runs marked their second-highest total of the season, behind 18 against Austin Peay.

It didn’t take long for Tennessee to get on the board, as senior Jordan Rodgers hit a solo shot to left field to cap an 11-pitch at bat with two outs in the bottom of the first.

Bartlett extended UT’s lead in the second inning with his first career home run on a two-run blast to left field.

The Vols added a pair of runs in the third, beginning with freshman Andre Lipcius’s double to right center, scoring his twin brother Luc Lipcius from first. Waldren drove in Andre on a double to right field to extend UT’s lead to 5-0.

Rodgers drove in his second run of the game in the fourth frame to put Tennessee up, 6-0, scoring Jeff Moberg from third on a sacrifice fly to left field.

After a five-run fifth inning by the Bruins erased the majority of UT’s lead, Belmont pulled ahead for the first time in the contest in the sixth. The Bruins tied things up when Clay Payne scored from third on a wild pitch by Connor Darling. Then, a throwing error to first by Jon Lipinski allowed Rafael Bournigal to score his second run of the game.

Tennessee rallied in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead, piling on six runs after the first five batters reached base safely. Moberg extended UT’s advantage to 12-7 with a two-RBI double to right center.

Belmont added another run in the top of the seventh, but UT scored two more to extend its lead and make it a 14-8 game. Zach Linginfelter then struck out a pair of batters in the ninth to seal the victory for Tennessee.

Will Neely (3-1) got the nod on the mound for UT, throwing 4.0 scoreless innings and striking out four batters in the outing. Lipinski (5-0) got the win for the Vols after allowing just one run in 2.1 innings pitched.

Tennessee Quick Hits

With the win, Tennessee moves to a 9-4 all-time record against Belmont, including an 8-4 mark in games played in Knoxville.

Tuesday’s lineup featured twin brothers Andre Lipcius(1B) and Luc Lipcius (RF) starting together for the 11th-consecutive game and 12th time this season.

The Volunteers are 18-4 in non-conference play this season.

Jordan Rodgerscelebrated his birthday by getting the Vols on the board first with a solo shot to left field, giving him the team high in homers with eight on the season.

Pete Derkaydrew a walk in the third inning, extending his team-leading count to 33 on the season. He was sixth in the SEC coming into the night.

In UT’s six-run rally in the sixth inning, the Vols’ first five batters of the frame reached base safely.

Redshirt junior Quint Robinsonand redshirt freshman Nico Mascia made their first appearances of the season for the Vols. Robinson came in to pitch in relief in the top of the eighth. Mascia was a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the frame.

Tennessee’s 14 runs scored was its second-highest outing of the season, behind 18 scored against Austin Peay on March 15.

On Deck for the Vols: The Volunteers return to the diamond tomorrow night with a contest against Eastern Kentucky on the road.

Tuesday’s attendance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium: 1,461