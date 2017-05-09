Health insurance companies ask for big rate increases

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Health insurance companies say they need large rate increases to cover their costs for individual health plans sold in Virginia next year.

Preliminary rate requests for 2018 recently filed with the State Corporation Commission average a 28 percent increase among the seven companies offering individual plans. Some major insurance companies, like UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, are pulling out of the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchange in Virginia next year.

The rates are subject to SCC approval and could be significantly altered in their final form.

The rate requests come amid Congress’ effort to overhaul the nation’s health care system, with details about what the final product will look like still unknown.

