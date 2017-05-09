Greene Devils Debusk signs with Tusculum Pioneers basketball

By Published:

GREENEVILLE —   Greeneville senior Dylan Debusk will stay close to home to play basketball, this afternoon Debusk signed a national letter of intent with the Tusculum Pioneers.
Last season Debusk played in 29 games and avraged almost 9 points a game, scoring 253 points and dishing out almost 3 dimes a game while shooting 77 percent from the floor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s