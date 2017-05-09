GREENEVILLE — Greeneville senior Dylan Debusk will stay close to home to play basketball, this afternoon Debusk signed a national letter of intent with the Tusculum Pioneers.
Last season Debusk played in 29 games and avraged almost 9 points a game, scoring 253 points and dishing out almost 3 dimes a game while shooting 77 percent from the floor.
Greene Devils Debusk signs with Tusculum Pioneers basketball
