Florida girl, 11, dies in southwest Virginia crash

WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia state troopers are investigating a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a child.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon around 2:35 p.m. on Interstate 77 at the 30-mile marker.

Virginia State Police reports a 1997 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on I-77 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

VSP reports, passenger Amanda G. Katanic, 11 of Boynton Beach, died at the scene.

The driver Andrew Katanic, 23 of Boynton Beach, Florida, and an 8-year-old boy were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A woman passenger was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, says VSP.

