Fairmount Elementary students D-A-B for good behavior

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – One elementary school in our region is among the best in the state at working to make sure all students keep a positive attitude.

Fairmount Elementary in Bristol, Tennessee was awarded a Silver Level of Achievement for a brand new behavioral program called R-T-I-B. That school began the program this year.

It was started through the University of Tennessee.

At Fairmount, it’s known as D-A-B.

The goal is to teach these young students how to be safe, be responsible, and be respectful The students will celebrate their hard work with fun and games throughout the day.

“Our D-A-B- celebration and DAB stands for Demonstrating Awesome Behavior is just our way to celebrate our students who have met our expectations consistently all year long,” said Program Assistant Jane Laoo.

Because of their early success, Fairmount is guiding other schools in the launch of this behavioral program.