Country star Alan Jackson selling home for $6.4 million

In this July 16, 2015 photo, country singer Alan Jackson poses for a portrait in New York. Jackson, 56, released his debut album in 1990, and marks an anniversary this year with his 15th studio album, Angels and Alcohol. It debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart last month. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Country music star Alan Jackson is selling his northern Georgia home for $6.4 million.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing an online real estate listing, says Jackson’s lakefront home in Clarkesville, Georgia, comes with five bedrooms along with six full and three half bathrooms. The estate is gated with a family room, bar and an outdoor full bath.

The 7,687 square-foot home was built in 2008.

Jackson broke out in 1990 with his neo-traditional style of honky-tonk country music that earned him several multiplatinum records. His hit songs include “Chattahoochee,” ”She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

Jackson is also known for sporting his signature white hat.

 

