Colts to unveil Peyton Manning statue, retire jersey in October

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that the statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The following day, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 8.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” said Manning.

Manning becomes the first Colt from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired by the team and joins Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22) as the only retired Colts jerseys.

Manning spent 13 seasons (1998-2010) as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis and completed 4,682-of-7,210 passes for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns and 198 interceptions for a 94.9 quarterback rating. He guided the Colts to their second Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl XLI) in franchise history while reaching the championship game again following the 2009 regular season. Manning was selected to play in 11 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts (1999-2000, 2002-2010), which is tied for a franchise-best with defensive tackle Gino Marchetti. In 2009, Manning became the NFL’s first four-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2003-04, 2008-09). He holds club seasonal and career records in completions, attempts and touchdowns and also holds the team record in career games started with 208. Manning led the team to a franchise-record 14 victories in 2005 and 2009 and helped lead the club to become the first in NFL history to win 11-plus and 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons.

Over his 18-year career with Indianapolis (1998-2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), Manning reset the National Football League record book. He ranks in the top five in league history in every major passing statistic, including attempts (9,380, second), completions (6,125, second), yards (71,940, first) and touchdowns (539, first). Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player and his 14 Pro Bowls are tied for the most in league history. Among numerous honors, he was named All-Pro 10 times (seven first-team, three second-team), AFC Offensive Player of the Week 27 times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month eight times.

Manning is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead multiple teams (Indianapolis-2006, Denver-2015) to Super Bowl titles. He finished his career as the winningest quarterback (200 victories in regular season and playoffs) all-time and his 186 regular season wins tied for the most by a quarterback in league history. Manning helped lead his team to the playoffs for an NFL-quarterback record 15 times and is one of two quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams and pass for 70,000 career yards. His 14 career 4,000-yard passing seasons are a league record and he owns 102 total games (93 regular season, nine postseason) with 300-plus yards passing (second in league history). Manning registered an NFL-record 99 games (93 regular season, six postseason) with three or more touchdowns.

Manning becomes the 14th member inducted to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor and joins Robert Irsay (1996), Bill Brooks (1998), Ted Marchibroda (2000), Chris Hinton (2001), Jim Harbaugh (2005), Colts Nation (2007), Tony Dungy (2010), Marvin Harrison (2011), Edgerrin James (2012), Eric Dickerson (2013), Marshall Faulk (2013), Jeff Saturday (2015) and Bill Polian (2016).

Courtesy: Indianapolis Colts