City of Kingsport’s balanced budget recommendations revealed

Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City leaders gathered Tuesday to go over City Manager Jeff Fleming’s recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

There is $78.7 million in the general fund.

The balanced budget included no increases to tax rates, user fees, or utility rates.

Tuesday, leaders looked over the general fund budget, capital, and the water and sewer budget.

The public hearing and first reading for the budget will be on June 6 and the second reading is scheduled for June 20.

