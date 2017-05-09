Bucs Loy completes the second round of the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (May 9, 2017) – After the second round of the NCAA Tournament Columbus Regional, Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) posted a strong back nine holes on Tuesday as she carded a 1-under on the final nine holes at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course.

The Southern Conference Player of the Year finished her second round by shooting a 5-over 77 in Columbus, Ohio. In the final nine holes, she sank birdies on holes 13 and 16. She inked six pars on the back nine and concluded her second 18 holes with a bogey on hole 18. The front nine provided some issues as she sat 4-under in her first three holes, but she rebounded by carding four pars on the next five holes.

The sophomore currently sits tied for 22nd as one of the six invited individual golfers. Of those six players, she currently has the third highest ranking on the individual leaderboard. Loy is also ahead of ten individuals nationally ranked including No. 10 Maria Torres of Florida.

No. 12 Maddie Szeryk of Texas A&M improved three positions as she now sits in first place at 1-under 143. In a two-way tie for second, No. 63 Elodie Van Dievoet of Michigan and No. 69 Jaclyn Lee of Ohio State have carded a 1-over 145 through the first two days.

Loy is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on hole 1, and she will be paired with Camila Serrano of Florida International and Emma Albrecht of Notre Dame.

The final round of the NCAA Tournament Columbus Regional will take place on Wednesday at the Scarlet Course. The top-3 individuals not on the top-6 teams will advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.