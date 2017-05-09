Bristol country music Museum offers free admission to moms on Mother’s Day

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – If you are still looking for a gift for mom this Mother’s Day, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol wants to help you out.

If you bring your mom to the museum between Friday, May 12 and Sunday, May 14 her admission is free.

The offer is valid for mothers and with the purchase of any other admission.

The museum is open Tuesday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays it is open from 1:00 p.m. to 5;00 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays.

Admission for adults are $13.65 and it’s $11.55 for seniors, college students, military and children over the age of 5.

Admission for children 5 and under is free.

You don’t have to be a country music fan. The museum features tons of interactive exhibits, artifacts, and recordings that can capture any music fan’s attention.

The museum is located at 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way. For more information about the museum, click here.