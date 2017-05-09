Art D’Vine At The Museum

This Friday, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will take part in Art D’Vine, an art walk in downtown Bristol that features work from artists across the region. Rene Rodgers is here with more on this unique event! For more, visit their website.
