WCDE moves to dismiss Jonesborough Elementary School teacher

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Department of Education has started the process of dismissing a Jonesborough Elementary School teacher for conduct unbecoming of an educator and improper use of narcotics or intoxicants, according to school district attorney Tom Seeley.

Seeley confirmed the school system sent out a notice of charges for dismissal for Michelle Gillis and is now scheduling a meeting with her Tennessee Education Association union representative to give her an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

As we previously reported, administrators removed the teacher from her classroom last month and suspended her without pay after reports she appeared under the influence at school. A police report later revealed the teacher admitted to drinking alcohol the day before, had a smell of alcohol on her breath and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. In addition, the director of schools told us test results identified levels above the allowable threshold. Deputies did not charge her with a crime.

Seeley said the school board could make a decision about Gillis’ future as early as the June board meeting.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.