UVa-Wise to host Shepherd in NCAA Division II match-up Thursday

WISE, VA- The UVa-Wise softball team has been selected as the No. 4 seed and a host for the 2017 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, the NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced via its online selection show Monday morning. The Cavaliers (35-17), who reached the Mountain East Conference Tournament title game Sunday afternoon, will take on No. 5 seed Shepherd University Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m.

Chosen as one of 16 regional sites, the Atlantic 1 Regional will take place Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13, at Cavalier Field. UVa-Wise will host No. 1 seed West Chester University (44-10), No. 8 seed Chowan University (36-18) and the fifth-seeded Rams (38-20). The four teams will compete in the double-elimination tournament with the winner advancing to the super regionals, slated for Thursday-Friday, May 18-19.

West Chester claimed the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship and will face Chowan, who captured the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championship, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Shepherd was defeated 3-1 by UVa-Wise in the MEC Tournament consolation bracket final.

The Cavs are one of 40 teams to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship’s 64-team field in just their second year of being eligible for NCAA postseason play. The softball team becomes the first UVa-Wise athletics program in school history to earn an at-large bid to a NCAA Championship. Softball joins men’s golf, who is currently competing in the 2017 NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Regional, and men’s and women’s cross country as the only UVa-Wise teams to participate in NCAA postseason competition. It marks the first time UVa-Wise has hosted a NCAA postseason event.

UVa-Wise won three out of four games against the Rams this season, including going 2-0 this past week in the MEC Tournament. The Cavs earned a 1-0 shutout over Shepherd in the winner’s bracket semifinals before defeating the Rams in the consolation bracket final.

Courtesy: UVa-Wise Athletics