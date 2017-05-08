US bobsledder Steven Holcomb, 37, found dead

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Published:
Steven Holcomb
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, driver Steven Holcomb with Frank Delduca, Carlo Valdes and brakeman Samuel McGuffie, compete in the four-man bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. He was 37. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

(AP) – Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York on Saturday.

He was 37.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced his death, the cause of which remains unclear. However, officials said there were no immediate indications of foul play.

The native of Park City, Utah, was a three-time Olympian, and his signature moment came at the 2010 Vancouver Games when he piloted his four-man sled to a win that snapped a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled’s signature race.

___

AP National Writer Eddie Pells in Denver contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s