Tusculum begins search for new president

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A local college is now searching for a new president.

Tusculum College, in Greeneville, has recently designated a search committee to begin accepting inquiries for potential candidates.

According to Dr. Greg Nelson, chairperson of the committee and a member of the Tusculum Board of Trustees, the college conducted a series of open community forums last month and received recommendations, including advice from the community.

“The goal of these sessions was to help outline expectations for the next president of Tusculum,” said Dr. Nelson. “As a result, the search committee, in partnership with the department of marketing and communications and the executive search firm Witt/Kieffer, has developed a dynamic institutional/leadership profile to be used as part of the recruiting process, effective immediately.”

The school now has a presidential search web page established to help keep the community informed on the progress of the search.

The web page has information for prospective candidates, including qualifications. Anyone who is interested in the position may contact the search committee and nominations may be submitted online at https://www.tusculum.edu/presidential-search/ or by emailing TusculumCollegePresident@wittkieffer.com.

The search committee will begin its review of candidates in early July 2017.

Once the committee narrows down the list, selected candidates will be invited to the campus in August where the campus community will have an opportunity to engage in a dialogue and participate in the interview process.

The committee hopes to appoint a new president by early September 2017.

Tusculum College is the first college in Tennessee and is the 28th oldest in the nation. It’s a liberal arts institution “committed to providing a liberal arts education in a Judeo-Christian and civic arts environment”.

Earlier this the the school’s first female president, Dr. Nancy Moody, announced her intentions to retire at the end of this year.

