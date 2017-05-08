Tri-Cities Regional Transit Summit discusses long-term solution for public transportation

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The public transit providers of the region gathered on Monday to discuss the future of public transportation in the Tri-Cities and so far, no final decision has been made.

The TDOT Multimodal Division hosted a Tri-Cities Regional Transit Summit that included members from the area’s public transit providers, metropolitan planning organizations and elected officials from around the region.

They are trying to come up with a long-term solution for public transportation after June 30.

We’ve told you NET Trans will continue public transportation in urbanized areas through that date.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is implementing a new state program to help fund public transit service in urbanized areas that are not currently served by a core urban fixed route service.

The summit will continue to meet until a long-term solution is agreed upon.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.