TONIGHT: Gov. McAuliffe to host town hall in Abingdon, Va. on opioid epidemic

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be visiting Southwest Virginia this evening, where he will be hosting a town hall meeting on the currently opioid epidemic.

According to a news release, the town hall meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Virginia Ballroom at the Community Center of Abingdon.

McAuliffe will be discussing the opioid impact on the region, as well as the ways the Commonwealth is trying to resolve the issue.

According to the release, the meeting will focus on the legislative progress being made in regards to the opioid crisis, as well as time for people to ask questions.

Representatives from the community, health care and law enforcement organizations will also be at the meeting.

According to the release, those at the meeting will also be able to take part in a Naloxone training session. The training sessions will instruct people how to use the overdose reversal drug.

The town hall meeting is open to the public, but space is limited.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will be at tonight’s meeting. Tune in at 11 p.m. for Justin’s full report.

