Tennessee Highway Patrol cadet class starts in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The deadline is this week for people wanting to apply for this summer’s Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper cadet class.

The agency says state troopers assist the public, enforce criminal and traffic laws, save lives, investigate crashes and crimes, handle K-9s and more.

People interested in working with the Highway Patrol must be at least 21, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. No applicants with felony convictions will be considered.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Apply online at http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm .

Class starts Aug. 27.

