Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins was brought back from California on Monday and booked into a Kentucky jail.

The Henderson County Detention Center confirmed he was booked in their jail at 3:55 p.m. Central time. U.S. Marshals told WKRN it was closest place that takes federal inmates that had space.

Cummins, 50, remains in federal custody after being charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.

The charges came after he allegedly kidnapped his 15-year-old former student from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13.

The two remained on the run for 38 days until a Tennessee native met them in a rural, mountainous area of northern California, calling authorities after realizing who they were.

