Soldier surprises wife at Tennessee Tech graduation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A soldier traveled across the country to surprise his wife at her graduation.

Meghan Sandlin was one of 1,520 students who graduated from Tennessee Tech over the weekend. She said she has been living 2,500 miles apart from her husband since October.

Sandlin said she thought her husband, Private First Class Dillon Sandlin, would not be able to make it to her graduation. So to her surprise, at the end of the graduation ceremony Dr. Phil Oldham, President of Tennessee Tech University, said the college had one more special moment before singing the Tennessee Tech hymn.

“We understand that several of you graduating today have family members that can’t be with us because they are serving elsewhere. They will remain in our prayers,” said Dr. Oldham. “We do have a special guest that has flown in to join us as his wife becomes one of our most recent graduates. Tennessee Tech would like to thank the U.S. Army and the leadership at Joint Base Luis McCord for sharing one of their soldiers with us today.”

Running from her chair, Sandlin ran across the hall and jumped into her husband’s arms.

“I was very very surprised. I had no idea he would be coming,” said Sandlin. “I thought he was doing a training exercise this weekend, but I did know that it was my Dillon when he said ‘Joint Base Lewis McChord.’”

The Tennessee Tech grad said her next step is to move to Washington to be with her husband. She graduated with a degree in nutrition and dietetics and hopes to complete her master’s degree while working in her field of study.