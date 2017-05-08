School employee raises: which school systems may see them next year

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – This school year is wrapping up around the region, with just a few weeks left for most systems.

While many school leaders are working on their budget for next year, News Channel 11 wanted to know if employees at our local schools could expect to see a raise next year, and if so, how much.

Most school systems around the region are still in the process of coming up with a budget proposal to present to the school boards. But there a couple of school systems that are confident their employees will see raises beginning this fall.

Dr. Debra Bentley, Director of Instruction Communications with Johnson City Schools says the Board of Education is discussing a possible one-percent salary raise for all employees and 70% of employees could see an additional 1% step increase.

“So basically 70% of our employees next year could receive as much as a 2% raise,” Dr. Bentley said.

Last year, Johnson City Schools employees received a 2% raise. Bentley said revenue stream impacts annual raises.

If the school board approves those raises, it will go onto the city commission for approval.

At Kingsport City Schools, “across the board we would be looking at roughly 4% on average of a pay increase for all of our employees this year,” said Assistant Superintendent, Andy True.

That includes a 2% cost of living increase and an average of 2% step increase.

The Board of Education approved the raises last week, now it will go to the city commission for a vote.

If approved, this would be the second year in a row that KCS employees would see an average of a 4% pay increase.

“One of our district goals as far as making sure that we are compensating our staff on a level that places them at or amongst the best in the state,” True said.

He said KCS is able to approve those raises because of student growth and the vibrancy of the local economy.

At Bristol, Tennessee Schools, the budget has not yet gone to the board for approval. But last year, employees received a 3% raise.

In Washington County, Tennessee, Director of Schools Kimber Haliburton said there has not been a set amount for raises yet.

News Channel 11 reached out to Carter County Schools as well about possible raises, but has not heard back.

