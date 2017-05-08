Olympian bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who trained at ETSU, found dead

(WJHL) – The sports world is mourning the loss of a U.S. Olympic hero — a bobsledding star who trained in the Tri-Cities.

Steven Holcomb, who drove his Team USA teams to three Olympic medal, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York on Saturday.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton have not released a cause of death, but did say there were no immediate indications of foul play.

Holcomb was one of several bobsledders who do off-season weight training at East Tennessee State University.

A native of Park City, Utah, Holcomb is most recognized for piloting his four-man sled to a gold-medal victory in the 2010 Vancouver game, which snapped a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled’s signature race.