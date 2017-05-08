Northeast Tennessee high school students to race solar powered go-karts at Bristol Motor Speedway

High school students from 20 schools in Northeast Tennessee will take to the track at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday morning to compete in solar powered go-kart races.

The go-kart teams from 13 different school systems have been working to convert gas powered go-karts to solar power since last fall.

The participating high schools each received a $99,000 Perkins Reserve Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education to fund the project.

Representatives from the schools and Bristol Motor Speedway took part in a test run and walk through at the track last Thursday.

Dr. Bill Flanery with the Washington County, Tennessee Department of Education said it’s important to note that each team put together their respective go-karts from scratch using a lot of trial and error.

“This is real engineering, real world problem solving.” “They have to meet a deadline and under budget,” said Flanery.

Daniel Boone High School senior, Will Greene, is hopeful the exposure to this technology will pay big dividends as he looks to a future career.

“Definitely look good on a resume the fact that you’ve worked with solar and understand it a little bit and how it works so it could definitely be a really good asset especially going into the electrical engineering field,” said Greene.

The solar go-kart challenge begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. The event is open to the public.