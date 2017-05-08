Multiple crews respond to house fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Multiple crews have responded to a house fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough.
Washington County dispatchers said the call about the house fire came in just before 8 p.m.
Our News Channel 11 photographer on-scene said flames are visible and coming through the roof of the home.
Gray, Sulphur Springs and Fall Branch fire departments all responding to the fire.
House fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough
