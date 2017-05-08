Multiple crews respond to house fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Multiple crews have responded to a house fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough.

Washington County dispatchers said the call about the house fire came in just before 8 p.m.

Our News Channel 11 photographer on-scene said flames are visible and coming through the roof of the home.

Gray, Sulphur Springs and Fall Branch fire departments all responding to the fire.

Keep checking WJHL.com for updates on this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.

House fire on Deakins Road in Jonesborough

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s