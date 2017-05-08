KPD holds annual Law Enforcement Service honoring those killed in the line of duty

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A ceremony to honor fallen heroes took place in Kingsport Monday.

The Kingsport Police Department hosted its annual Law Enforcement Service outside of the justice center.

Five members of the police department have been killed in the line of duty, the last one being in 1950.

Monday’s ceremony honored their memory, as well as law enforcement members killed across the country.

The Kingsport Police Department said over the last decade, an average of 150 officers a year have been killed in the line of duty.

