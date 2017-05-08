KPD holds annual Law Enforcement Service honoring those killed in the line of duty

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(WJHL)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A ceremony to honor fallen heroes took place in Kingsport Monday.

The Kingsport Police Department hosted its annual Law Enforcement Service outside of the justice center.

Five members of the police department have been killed in the line of duty, the last one being in 1950.

Monday’s ceremony honored their memory, as well as law enforcement members killed across the country.

The Kingsport Police Department said over the last decade, an average of 150 officers a year have been killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s