Kingsport begins construction on sidewalk, storm water improvements along Tranbarger Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – If you are driving through Kingsport today, roadwork may slow you down.

The City of Kingsport says it’s started sidewalk construction and storm water improvements today on Tranbarger Drive. That’s located at the intersection of Colfax Avenue — right next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

But be prepared for the slow down all month, because that’s how long crews expect the work to last.

There are also a couple of road closures in the Model city. Virgil Avenue between Tranbarger and Lynn Garden will be closed today.

Appalachian power will be in the area replacing power lines. The closing began this morning and should reopen around 5:30 p.m. this evening.

