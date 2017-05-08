Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in bank robbery trial of Timothy England

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of escaping the Washington County Detention Center while awaiting trial on bank robbery charges had a motion to suppress evidence in his upcoming trial denied.

Timothy England, who is accused of robbing a bank in Mosheim, was being held in Washington County pending his federal trial for those charges at the time of his escape last year.

Court records showed England left the jail showers, went into the recreation yard and used a rope made of bed sheets to scale a wall.

He was taken into custody in Detroit, Michigan, which was about a week after his escape.

A judge in federal court in Greeneville denied a motion by England to exclude some evidence from trial.

England’s trial is set to begin May 16 and is expected to end on May 19.

