JCPD: Man faces assault charge after hitting another with guitar

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on an assault charge last week after he hit another man with a guitar.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to a call about a fight happening on the sidewalk near John Sevier Center on May 1 around 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they made contact with the victim who said his friend, Bradley Muncy, 32, had assaulted him with his guitar.

The man had a cut on his head from the guitar and was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Muncy became angry and threatened the man before assaulting him.

Police found Muncy in front of the man’s home on East Market Street and he was arrested.

Muncy was charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $20,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

