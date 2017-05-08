JCPD: Man faces assault charge after hitting another with guitar

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Bradley Muncy

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on an assault charge last week after he hit another man with a guitar.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to a call about a fight happening on the sidewalk near John Sevier Center on May 1 around 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they made contact with the victim who said his friend, Bradley Muncy, 32, had assaulted him with his guitar.

The man had a cut on his head from the guitar and was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Muncy became angry and threatened the man before assaulting him.

Police found Muncy in front of the man’s home on East Market Street and he was arrested.

Muncy was charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $20,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s