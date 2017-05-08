JCPD arrest Gate City, Va. man wanted out of Mississippi

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Terrance R. Harvey

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man wanted out of Mississippi Monday morning.

According to a JCPD news release, officers made contact with Terrance R. Harvey, 27, of Gate City, Va., at the police station and during a conversation it was revealed that he had a full extradition warrant for his arrest out of Desoto County, Mississippi.

Harvey was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

According to the release, Harvey will be taken into custody by Desoto County deputies.

