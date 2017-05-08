Inmate found dead in Sullivan County jail cell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Officials at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office report an inmate was found dead in his cell on Friday evening.

Jail officials said they were conducting a routine head count around 7:30 p.m. when they discovered a male inmate had killed himself in his cell.

Officers said they immediately called for medical assistance and administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Fritts was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate has been identified as Dana Clyde Fritts, Jr. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Sheriff Wayne Anderson.

The sheriff’s office revealed in a report the inmate hung himself.