Gander Mountain closing Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE (WATE) —One of the nation’s largest outdoor specialty stores is closing their Knoxville location.

A sign outside Gander Mountain’s location at 11501 Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek said the store was closing. According to Gander Mountain’s website, the outdoor store is closing 125 other locations nationwide and holding a liquidation sale.

According to Gander Mountain, the company filed for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. In May, the company was acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.