Emory & Henry earns at-large bid to NCAA Division III softball tournament

EMORY, VA- The Emory & Henry College Softball Team has received an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Division III Softball Tournament, NCAA officials announced Monday. It marks the first time since 2003 that the Wasps have qualified for national competition.

Emory & Henry received one of 19 at-large bids from across the country to the 62-team tournament field. There were 42 teams which earned automatic berths from their conferences and one Pool “B” selection from a conference which does not qualify for an automatic bid.

The Mount Berry Regional will be held on the campus of Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia at Kay Williams Field. The three-day, four-team double-elimination event will run from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.

Emory & Henry (34-13), the #3 seed will face off against second-seeded Transylvania University (31-11) on Friday at 1:00 p.m. The Pioneers won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for an automatic berth. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The other half of the bracket will feature the host Berry Vikings (38-2), who won the Southern Athletic Association and are also ranked No. 2 in the country by the NFCA, against Thomas More College (35-8) out of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Joining the Wasps in the NCAA Tournament from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference are league champion and No.1 nationally-ranked Virginia Wesleyan College and Randolph-Macon College. Both the Marlins and Yellow Jackets will face off in the Ashland Regional, hosted by R-MC.

Emory & Henry’s only other trip to the national stage came in the 2003 season after the team won the ODAC Tournament Championship. The only other E&H team to compete in the NCAA postseason since that time has been Women’s Swimming, which sent an individual to the NCAA Division III Championship both in 2016 and 2017.

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics