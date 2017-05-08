Dolly Parton shares love for the Smokies in CNN opinion piece

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessean and country music star Dolly Parton wrote about her love for the people of Seiver County in an opinion piece posted by CNN on Monday.

The singer discussed her love for the mountains, the My People Fund and how people can continue to help.

“Part of why the people in the Smokies are my people is that when someone needs help, everybody steps up to do their part,” Parton wrote.

Parton announced last week that victims of the Sevier County wildfires received a bonus check of $5,000 instead of the usual $1,000 check from the My People Fund.

The remaining $3 million in the fund will be donated to the Mountain Tough fund to continue to help the people of the Smokies.

“People still ask me every day how they can help, ask is there is still anything we need. That’s easy – come see for yourself. Bring your family and have the time of your lives,” wrote Parton. “You’ll find it as hard to leave my mountains as I do, but I’ll tell you my secret – once you make the Smokies part of your life, the mountains will live in your heart forever.”