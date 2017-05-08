District Tournament baseball/softball Monday

Baseball and softball teams packed the diamonds in the Tri-Cities Monday night for District tournament games, hoping to stay in the winner’s bracket and, in some cases, keep their season alive.

In the District 1-AAA baseball tournament, Dobyns-Bennett defeated Tennessee High, 11-6.

At the District 1-AAA softball tournament, Daniel Boone defeated Sullivan Central, 11-2.

In the District 1-AA baseball tournament, Elizabethon beat Sullivan East, 9-8. In the following game Sullivan South beat Unicoi, 7-0.

At the District 1-AA softball tournament, Unicoi beat Sullivan South, 10-4. In the nightcap, Elizabethon defeated Sullivan East, 9-2.