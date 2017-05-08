Coach’s bling fling, will spend $2.4B on Kate Spade

By Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers wait in line outside a Coach factory outlet store at the Cincinnati Premium Outlets, in Monroe, Ohio. Coach is buying rival luxury handbag, clothing and accessories company Kate Spade in a deal valued at $2.4 billion as it looks grab more millennial shoppers, announced Monday, May 8, 2017. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers.

Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a “strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials.”

Coach will pay $18.50 per share of Kate Spade & Company. That’s a 9 percent premium to its Friday closing price of $16.97.

The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.

Kate Spade’s stock surged more than 8 percent before the opening bell.

