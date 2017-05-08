Chris Poore introduced as Dobyns-Bennett’s new boy’s basketball coach

KINGSPORT, TN- Dobyns-Bennett introduced Chris Poore as the thirteenth boy’s basketball coach on Monday afternoon.

The Greeneville native and former Tusculum basketball player came to Dobyns-Bennett from Jefferson County. During his time as the Patriots’ head coach, Poore compiled a 138-60 record, leading the Patriots to their first ever state tournament appearance in 2014.

Poore didn’t get much sleep before Monday press conference, as his wife gave birth to their second child on Sunday night. Poore has big shoes to fill, taking over for Charlie Morgan, who coached the Indians for 17 years. But Poore is excited for the challenge and felt this was the perfect opportunity for him and his family.

“The history, the storied past of this program speaks volumes,” Poore said. “I’ve always believed in being where you are and making the grass greener. This, obviously, was another pasture that was a little bit greener for us and persuade it. I’m excited to be an Indian and I would like nothing else to walk into that dome with it packed out, rocking in nothing but maroon. There’s a lot of pride in Kingsport, there’s a lot of pride in this school and it’s fun to be a part of that.”