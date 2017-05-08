Carter County Rescue Squad debuts automatic CPR machines for ambulances

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Three new machines were installed in Carter County Rescue Squad ambulances on Monday.

The machines are called Auto Pulse, and can automatically perform CPR on a patient for 45 minutes straight.

Captain Ed Mcneil with the Carter County Rescue Squad said the technology will help relieve emergency medical staff, that up until now, had to perform CPR by hand.

“It provides uninterrupted CPR for the patient, ties up hands in the back of the ambulance for other procedures as far as airway management, and medication administration, IV’s, whatever else we need to do it frees us up,” Mcneil said.

This new technology also allows cardiac arrest patients to be transported by way of helicopter.

So far the rescue squad has purchased three of the automatic CPR machines.

The machines cost around $13,000 a piece.

