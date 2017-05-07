Your Weekly Constitutional: Jane Crow

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Have you ever heard of Pauli Murray? Didn’t think so. Neither had we, until Rosalind Rosenberg, a historian at Barnard College, wrote her new biography of this extraordinary woman.

Pauli Murray was black, transgender, and brilliant – so brilliant that she mapped out the legal strategy that Ruth Bader Ginsberg would use to convince the supreme court to apply the Equal Protection Clause to women.

Over decades, she struggled against just about every barrier that society could put in her way, and prevailed.

